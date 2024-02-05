A Taste Of Mexico Written By A Picky Eater

Mexican food? Maybe not.

If you had Mexican food last week, your menu was different than mine. I'm a fairly picky "meat & potatoes' kind of guy. Every year on our trip, I try to branch out and try some new food items that I'd never order stateside.

At Secrets Akumal, there is no "Taco Tuesday" or "six-pack & a pound". Just authentic dishes from the area.

So, here's a rundown of some of the dishes that I sampled during my week in the warmth.

At breakfast, you could get an omelet made just the way you wanted or grab a donut off of the donut board.

You could also grab a cinnamon roll but they looked nothing like the ones you can get at Stella's, so I passed.

One big pot of hard-boiled eggs was available for you people from outer space.

Because you're on vacation, you can make your own custom Bloody Mary with glasses pre-salted and lime slices added.

There was a seafood station that offered oysters and shrimp.

Possibly the best option of all:

One of my favorite meals of the week was at one of the two open-air restaurants that they have. (Actually, you can choose to sit outside at breakfast each morning)

I ordered the swordfish appetizer which was one of the best things that I ate all week. That was followed by the coconut shrimp with baked potato. When they delivered my plate, I had to laugh. The presentation was wonderful but the baked potato portion was tiny. I'm talking maybe 1/16th of a potato that you'd get at Rib & Chop...but the whole meal was delicious.