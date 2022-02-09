Montana, Don’t You Think Social Media Should Restrict Violent Material?

Last night I was doing my rowing machine while watching the news and I saw a story that was just sickening. Girl fights. These are actual girls fighting, beating the crap out of each other.

The video they showed had a girl from a Las Vegas school district in the classroom being pummeled by another. This victim was hit 30 times in the head while others in the classroom and the teacher watched.

Not only that, someone filmed the whole ordeal without intervening.

The poor girl lay there motionless with her head on the desk bleeding out of her nose and mouth. What is wrong with this country and society?

Get our free mobile app

One thing is social media. These people are looking for views and hits to become a star. Social media should restrict all things of this nature. Quit making these people stars and popular among their peers.

Facebook, Twitter, etc. have no problem taking down things that are conservative speech or anything else that goes against their mission statements. So, why can't this stuff be restricted so things like girl fighting can't become popular?

I pray that this girl did not suffer any brain damage or serious permanent injury. Violence is not free speech. People's opinions are their right regardless of left or right, liberal, or conservative. If so much filtering is used to control your message and thoughts then the same mechanisms should be used to filter this violence.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.

LOOK: Milestones in women's history from the year you were born Women have left marks on everything from entertainment and music to space exploration, athletics, and technology. Each passing year and new milestone makes it clear both how recent this history-making is in relation to the rest of the country, as well as how far we still need to go. The resulting timeline shows that women are constantly making history worthy of best-selling biographies and classroom textbooks; someone just needs to write about them.

Scroll through to find out when women in the U.S. and around the world won rights, the names of women who shattered the glass ceiling, and which country's women banded together to end a civil war.