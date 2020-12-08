Last Night’s Montana Sunset Reminds Me How Much I Love It Here

Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media
No doubt by now you have seen all the pictures of last night's sunset. I was just finishing up feeding so I snapped one as well. It's nights like this that make me love where I live even more. These folks that live in a concrete world will never see anything like this. We may not have a professional sports team or fancy-schmancy restaurants, but we have a lot of things that others will never experience. I love where I live and wouldn't want to be anywhere else. I just wouldn't fit. Don't get me wrong, I enjoy traveling and seeing other things and enjoying other cultures, but it's nights like these that truly define the phrase there's no place like home. See ya tomorrow at 5.

 

