Take a Closer Look at the Laurel High Student With a Gun

So according to an article in today's Billings Gazette paper, the juvenile that was charged with bringing a loaded handgun into Laurel High School will be charged as an adult.

With the crimes that he is facing he could get up to 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

In the time being, we have convicted felons on the streets of Billings challenging our brave policemen and women on a daily basis.

Get our free mobile app

I hope when this case goes before a judge that they take many things into consideration before ruining a life.

I understand the seriousness of this crime, in fact maybe more than most since we have been instrumental in putting metal detectors in schools and other institutions.

Read More by Paul: Keep Montana Out Of The News, Use Metal Detectors |

But we all know many 16-year-olds who were reckless in their actions in school. Once again, I'm not justifying anything here, but this individual must thoroughly be vetted.

Was he just being stupid or actually have evil intentions? Was he just showing off or being rebellious? Is he having family problems or problems with drugs? Did some kid really bully him on social media or was he just trying to become a little more popular among his peers?

I'm just saying, before we release another felon into this world with a laundry list of convictions, who will commit crime after crime and truly threaten people, let's keep him there and maybe give this kid some discipline and probation status to stay clean or else.

We might be able to save a life with this type of approach.

He and maybe the next victim of a convicted felon.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.