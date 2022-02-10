Laurel High Student Charged After Bringing Loaded Gun to School

A student at a Yellowstone County high school has been charged with several crimes after they brought a loaded firearm into the school on Thursday (2/10), according to a post on social media.

According to the report posted on the Laurel Police Department Facebook page, several students at Laurel High contacted the SRO (School Resource Officer) around 9:40 am when another student apparently revealed a handgun while inside a school restroom.

The suspect student was immediately located and detained by Officer Anglin who found a "handgun with a loaded magazine on their person."

The student told Officer Anglin he was carrying the loaded gun for his protection and "stated that he had no plans to use the weapons at or against anyone in the school," according to the Facebook post from Laurel PD Chief Langve.

It was also reported that the suspect brought the gun from home, and told another student they better not tell anyone about the gun "or else."

The Laurel High School student has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon in a school building, and minor in possession. The male student was "remanded to Youth Detention," according to the post.

In a message to Laurel High School parents and students, Superintendent Dr. Linda Filpula said that "all students are safe and classes are continuing as normal," and that they "will continue to work with our School Resource Officer and Laurel Police Department to provide a safe and secure environment for all our students."

Laurel Police Chief Langve said via social media there was "no indication" that other individuals were involved in the incident and don't believe the suspect had planned any violence.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.