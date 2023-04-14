It's been quite a week this week as we recap in Farmer Finishers. Lockwood has decided that the Valedictorian and Salutatorian will not get their individual awards. Rather they will recognize everyone with GPAs that fall within certain parameters. This coming the same week that we recognize the best teachers with the Golden Apple Awards.

A big storm yesterday dumped snow and good moisture in the area.

It was a bad day however to have a big demonstration on the capitol steps. The drag queens and transgender groups showed up to protest about some restrictive legislation being considered. My question was with the cold winter weather did they or did they not freeze their you know what off?

We learned about the things in Billings that even people that have lived here for over 40 years don't know about their own city. Do you folks know where Spring Park is?

CMA award nominations were announced this week and Mark and I are trying to figure out who half of the nominations are, never heard of them.

Happy birthday to my dog Ike today; already 9, wow they grow up so fast don't they?

Your taxes are due on Tuesday so get to work. It's good to know that most of us will be getting money back from the state in July as part of the surplus package signed by the Governor.

And just a reminder that there are still a few spots left on the Flakes trip 2024 so if you would like to join us get a hold of Carol at the Travel Cafe and she'll fill you in on the wonderful details.

From left to right: Carol (Travel Cafe), Mark Wilson (Breakfast Flakes), Della Schnetter (Mexico Trip Winner), Paul Mushaben (Breakfast Flakes)

Have a great weekend and we'll see you Monday at 5 a.m.