Luna is a Darling of a Dog. She’s Ready for Adoption in Billings

It's Wet Nose Wednesday and our featured pet this week from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter in Billings, MT is a real sweetie. Her name is Luna, and she's ready for adoption now.

She's a sweet old girl.

Luna is a 10-year-old Hound mix.

Lindsay Dillon, Volunteer Coordinator at YVAS, said Luna was found as a stray, running around with another dog. Despite having a microchip, attempts to track down Luna's former owner(s) were unsuccessful; a great reminder to make sure your pet's chip is up-to-date.

Luna appears to be well-cared for, with a sleek coat and appropriate weight. Dillon said a teeth cleaning was the only care she required from YVAS's vet staff. This elderly dog is mostly black with plenty of grey around her face. She's got a big, friendly smile and a personality to match.

Leaning in for a back scratch.

She's well-behaved and relaxed.

Look, everyone agrees that puppies are adorable. But puppies are also a ton of work and their energy levels can be a handful. The great thing about adopting a mature pet is that you won't have to worry about puppy pads, accidents in the house, getting up every two hours to let them out, etc.

"Will you be my best friend?"

At age 10, Luna is far past the puppy stage. She also qualifies for Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelters "Seniors for Seniors" program. This allows anyone age 65+ to adopt a senior dog at a significant discount (the percentage off equals whatever your age is).

See all of the pets currently available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter HERE. Thank you, Shipton's Big R for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area.

