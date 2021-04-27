Maybe Another House Seat for Montana Is Not Good News

With the revelation of the census numbers yesterday, Montana will now gain another house seat. Not since 1990 have we had two seats. Now comes the question about the districts and which cities will be in each one. I for one would much rather see the top two vote-getters get the seat rather than rigging the districts for either party. But here is why I feel this could be a wolf in sheep's clothing.

The states that are seeing the largest exodus of people, and that are losing seats, are New York, California, Michigan, Illinois, and Pennsylvania, which are all run by extremely liberal governors and mayors of their largest cities.

They are highly over-taxed and are a real wreck. So where are those people moving? Well, places like Montana, Texas, Florida, and Colorado. They love our open spaces and easy lifestyle, and wonderful recreational opportunities. No crowds, but they did not leave their Ideology at the border. That's what worries me about an extra seat.

When they move into Missoula and Bozeman, Red Lodge, and Hamilton they will be able to carry that liberal progressive torch that ruined their own states into ours.

I don't know if you saw the picture of the "I Love America Parade" in Red Lodge last fall with the woman giving everyone in the parade the finger, but I'm afraid that is what's coming into the state. Right now we can still pick someone who understands Montana and what matters here. So, be careful what you wish for, it could come back to bite us in the ass. These 'times they are a-changin'. See ya tomorrow at 5.

