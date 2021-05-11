After a year without having the party under the bridge in Three Forks, Montana's Biggest Country Festival returns in a big way this summer, and we've got your chance to WIN tickets.

Headwaters Country Jam 2021 is set for August 19, 20, 21 in Three Forks, so it's time to grab your cowboy hats, and dust off those boots. Here's the current lineup of concerts, with more to be announced soon:

Midland on Thursday, August 19

Plus, Mitchell Tenpenny, Ian Munsick, and Caleb Lee Hutchinson.

Clay Walker on Friday, August 20

Plus, The Cadillac Three, Jameson Rodgers, Meghan Patrick, and Ryan Griffin.

Dustin Lynch on Saturday, August 21

Plus, Craig Morgan, Blanco Brown, Madison Kozak, and Tim Montana.

Tickets for Headwaters Country Jam 2021 go on-sale this Friday, May 14 at 10am MDT. An "alumni pre-sale" is available for those who have attended HCJ in the past, and will offer a limited quantity of 3-day general admission passes for $99 beginning at 10am Wednesday, May 12.

CLICK HERE to buy your tickets for Headwaters Country Jam 2021

We've got 3 ways you can WIN Tickets for Headwaters Country Jam:

LISTEN to the Breakfast Flakes on Game Day Thursday's. Wake up with Mark and Paul beginning at 5am to find out what you have to do for a chance to win tickets. DOWNLOAD our Cat Country 102.9 APP, because we've got secret ticket giveaways, and the only way to know when to call and win is to have our FREE Cat Country app. ENTER to win two (2) 3-day General Admission tickets for Headwaters Country Jam 2021. We'll select a winner on Monday, May 24 at 12noon and contact them by phone / email.

