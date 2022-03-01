Montana Gamer Goes Pro, Top 20 Pick by Atlanta in NBA 2K Draft

He grew up working on a ranch while going to school for marketing at Montana State University and is now one of the state's first gamers to turn professional. That's Witness.

Witness is the gaming profile name of John Mushaben from Broadview, Montana, and on Saturday (2/26) he was the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NBA 2K League Draft. Witness was selected by Hawks Talon Gaming, which is the NBA 2K's affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks professional basketball team.

Credit: NBA 2K League via YouTube Credit: NBA 2K League via YouTube loading...

According to NBA 2K league gaming experts, John "Witness" Mushaben was considered "one of the best shooting guards in the entire draft." One of the commentators during the live draft broadcast was emphatic about the pick of Witness saying "you better get to know the name Witness, he's going to be here for a while."

Witness was featured in an NBA 2K League Draft Hopefuls documentary that included comments from his dad, Paul Mushaben. Yes, that's the same Paul from The Breakfast Flakes on Cat Country 102.9.

According to Paul, his son will soon be reporting to camp in Atlanta, Georgia where they have apartments set up for the team and will begin training for the upcoming season.

The NBA 2K League has 24 gaming teams with a 15-week regular season that begins on May 1 and wraps up with league finals on August 25. Teams compete for $1 million dollars in prize money through gaming tournaments and playoffs.

The playoff prize pool for the league is $600,000, with the champion winning $300,000.

Watch the moment when Witness was selected in the 2022 NBA 2K League Draft at 2:16:29 into the YouTube video below:

