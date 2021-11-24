Montana Concert Venue Nominated For Outdoor Venue of the Year

If you're a music lover and like going to concerts, the venue where the show takes place is a very important part of the experience.

Some venues are boring and many lack acoustic integrity. However, those things can't be said about the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner, Montana. The outdoor venue is located along the Blackfoot River just outside of Missoula.

I've been to a couple of shows there, and KettleHouse quickly became a personal favorite. Most recently, I watched Billy Strings perform there, and that may have been one of the best shows I've ever been to. I'll never forget the rainbow that formed over the venue after the rainstorm before the show. If you've never been there, I would highly recommend it. There literally isn't a bad seat in the venue.

This morning, when I read that KettleHouse Amphitheater was nominated for the Red Rocks Award – Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year, I wasn't surprised. I've been to a lot of concerts, and there's nothing that compares to the KettleHouse Amphitheater. Maybe Red Rocks, but that's about all I can think of.

In fact, the award was named after Colorado’s legendary venue. The award recognizes the open-air venue that showcases superior programming, effective promotion and marketing, quality production values and staff, an exemplary experience for fans and artists, and consistent box-office success. KettleHouse Amphitheater was nominated by Pollstar, a leading international trade publication for the live entertainment industry. Pollstar is hosting the 33rd Annual Pollstar Awards in Beverly Hills on Feb. 8, 2022. Pollstar recently ranked the KettleHouse Amphitheater #8 among the top amphitheatres worldwide.

The following outdoor venues were also nominated for the Red Rocks Award – Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year.

Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, Tennessee.

FirstBank Amphitheatre, Franklin, Tennessee.

Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, California.

Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, California.

Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, California.

Being in the same category as venues like the Greek Theatre and Hollywood Bowl is a huge deal for Montana-based Logjam Presents, which owns and operates the KettleHouse Amphitheater.

The Amp has some major competition here. We’ll find out who wins the award in February, but for now, we’re just really happy to be nominated. Logjam wants to give every patron a massive THANKS. We appreciate your generous support and look forward to a stellar 2022 season. Announcements coming soon.

said Logjam Presents in a press release sent out Wednesday.

