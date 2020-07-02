Montana Fair Announces Lower Admission Prices

With all of the changes that had to be made this year for Montana Fair, with no concerts, rodeo, or supercross, Metra Park has announced that they are lowering the price for fair admission this year. As a matter of fact, it looks like they have cut the regular admission price by 44%, the gate admission price this year is only $5. They are encouraging people to buy their tickets in advance and online and yes, they have a full money back plan in place in case anything else would happen and things get canceled. There is actually more than one reason to buy online. First, you can purchase from the comfort of your home or office, and secondly, it helps Metra Park manage lines and execute safety measures. This year Montana Fair will be limiting attendance on the grounds each day to a maximum of 3000 people, this will help to enhance the social distancing efforts.

The Mighty Thomas Carnival will be back this year and you are able to buy wrist bands in advance online as well, and those will be discounted 30% or more from the regular price. Montana Fair is August 6 - 15 running August 6 - 7 from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. and August 8 - 15 from 2 p.m. - 11 p.mm Also, something different this year is Sneak A Peek Weekend that will be July 24 - 26, 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday, 2 .p.m - 11 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Sunday. July 30 - August 2 is another Sneak A Peek Weekend, opening Thursday from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. and 2 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

All of the details on how Montana Fair will be conducted, and all of the changes, can be found online at montanfair.com. Since these changes were announced, I have seen so many negative comments on social media. Here's my thought, at least they're trying to bring something fun for the summer when almost everything else has been canceled. I hope people will still go and support the fair. Let's hope that things can get back to a full fair next year.