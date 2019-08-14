My Solution for Metra Traffic

I attended the fair yesterday and got stuck trying to get out of the lower parking lot to the tune of about 30 minutes. So, as I sat extremely still, I tried to figure out a solution. And I think that I've come up with one.

Here's the problem. Traffic can come onto the property from 4th avenue North. So you've got heavy traffic coming in and going by the exit to the lower parking lot. And it's hard for cars exiting the lower lot to get across that line of vehicles.

My solution (even if only used at peak traffic times) would be to make everybody go North. Those danged "left turners" slow things way down. Just go right. It's simple.

I know that we turn the road out of the upper lot into a three-lane one-way after concerts. Three lanes going out to Main Street.