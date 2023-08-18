Paws Down, “All-Star Stunt Dogs” Is The Best Part of Montana Fair

Montana Fair is going to the dogs…in a good way. “All-Star Stunt Dogs”are back this year, and boy are they impressive! From high-jumping to paw stands, these good girls and boys are more talented than your average Joe. Check out some of their skills below.

These amazing animals travel nationwide, raising awareness of the importance of pet adoption, spaying, and neutering. Every single dog in the show was adopted from a pound or shelter, and their shows at the Montana Fair support Help for Homeless Pets.

I will admit, I did pick a favorite from the show, and his name is Rufio (think Robin Williams’ movie “Hook”). Rufio is a 3-year-old border collie/cattle dog mix, and he has got the skills to pay the bills, let me tell you!

Rufio was fast as heck on the race course, and he celebrated with a disc-catching backflip. I was lucky enough to catch him chilling on a golf cart when I made my way out of the Fair and received a multitude of kisses. My heart is no longer my own.

From big breeds to small, “All-Star Stunt Dogs” has everything a dog lover could wish to see, and more. There are only two days left at Montana Fair, don’t miss out!

We at Townsquare Media are dog lovers and huge advocates of adopting pets from rescues (in fact, all three of my boys are rescued cattle dogs). Check out our Wet Nose Wednesday featured pet: Ty. He's one of the calmest dogs we've ever had on the show and is looking for his forever home.

Check out a few more of the "All-Star Stunt Dogs" below.

