Montana Fair Is Almost Here: This Is What I’m Looking Forward To

We are closing in on time for Montana Fair in Billings. I've always loved the fair. Even as a grown-up, I like to go to the fair and eat "fair food" and do some people-watching.

The mighty Thomas Carnival does a good job every year getting thousands of screaming passengers on rides and safely returning them to the ground. I do wish that they would rearrange the rides every year. Even I swap my couch and Lazy Boy once in a while. But I understand it.

And remember that last year, capacity was limited due to Covid. If we get days during the fair that stay in that mid-eighty-degree range, that place will be wall-to-wall folks.

I used to complain about the rides selection when I was younger. But I understand it better now that I'm older. And my days of riding The Zipper are far behind me.

My own personal preference for fair food is an ear of corn on the cob and one of those teriyaki bowls. But I wish we had a little variety there, like they do at some of the bigger fairs.

I saw a special on the Texas State Fair and a couple of food items featured there that sounded god (but not necessarily good for you) included Deep Fried Potato Salad, or a Champagne Jello Hot Shot. It's champagne, chablis, watermelon Jello topped with a jalapeno slice and refrigerated. And those are just $3.25.

What other great "fair food" have you run across?

