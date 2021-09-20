Winter arrived in the Treasure State over the past couple of days, thanks to a September storm that brought snow to higher elevations over the weekend.

Time lapse video from a webcam in Big Sky showed a blanketing of white that occurred on Saturday and Sunday, after some snow showers fell across several areas of Montana.

From the photos posted on the Big Sky Resort's Twitter page, you can see the snow covering some signage around the resort, and what looks like a couple of inches of accumulation in a wooded area.

There was enough accumulation for Frosty the snowman to appear near the ski lift at Big Sky on Sunday (9/19), and there's more snow possible through Monday (9/20), according to the National Weather Service.

With only a couple days left until Summer officially ends and we turn into Fall, a "few inches" was reported in Big Sky on Monday morning, according to Twitter.

Yellowstone National Park had to close several roads over the weekend because of a wintry mix making travel hazardous, and today posted via their Twitter page that park visitors need to "anticipate road closures due to inclement weather."

For up-to-date road information CLICK HERE, call (307) 344-2117, or sign up to receive alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.

Current forecast for Yellowstone County shows a gradual warm up as we get into next weekend. Temperatures will be in the 70's on Tuesday, jump into the 80's on Wednesday, then drop back into the 70's on Thursday and Friday.

But the weekend looks to be warm, with highs expected to be in the lower 80's throughout, according to the National Weather Service forecast as of Monday (9/20).

