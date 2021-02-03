Montana: Illegal Alien Homicide Suspect Still on the Loose

An illegal alien who is a suspect in multiple homicide cases in Canada, was detained and then released by the US Border Patrol near Whitefish, Montana after he claimed he was an American citizen. Somali national Naseem Ali Saleh Mohammed is apparently still on the loose.

In a previous report, the Montana Television Network reported that Mohammed was detained following a high speed chase with border patrol agents that ended near Whitefish.

Sheriff Brian Heino said Mohammed was taken into the custody of the Border Patrol in Whitefish; agents scanned his fingerprints and found no history of criminal convictions or immigration violations in the U.S. Sheriff Heino said the agents released Mohammed before the agents received information that he had warrants in Saskatoon, Canada in connection with a homicide.

The Flathead Beacon added this:

Mohammed was in custody from the morning of Jan. 23 through the following evening but was released after fingerprint analysis revealed no criminal history or pending charges. Mohammed’s true identity was revealed with the assistance of Canadian authorities on Jan. 25, the day after his release.

According to the US Attorney's office in Montana, the other occupants who were in the vehicle with Mohammed are now being prosecuted.

According to the criminal complaints and affidavits filed in support of the complaints, on Jan. 23 at about 8:55 a.m., the Spokane Sector Border Patrol Dispatch received information that three subjects dressed in camouflage and dark clothing and carrying black backpacks were crossing the border from Canada into the United States near the area of West Kootenai, Montana.

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) shared this reaction via Twitter:

It's unacceptable that current policies allow illegal aliens with criminal histories to be released into MT communities. We must work with law enforcement to protect innocent Montanans & ensure that our laws are working for Americans, not illegal aliens