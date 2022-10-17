Montana Rancher Gets Crafty With Homemade Christmas Cards

We had a story this morning on how much people are going to spend for Christmas.

I was always a believer that it's about quality and not quantity.

If you have kids that keep score that's a problem to start with, but the majority of people we talked to indicated they were going to cut back.

The one thing I like about the holiday season is sending my card every year.

It's a challenge for me to get everything I want on Shutterfly but my daughters help me with that.

Friday night as I was walking back to the house after seeding it was an amazing sunset. I turned around for just a moment and saw my tractor's silhouette in the sunset and snapped a picture. I don't know if it's going to make the cut since I was too far away for the best photo.

Usually, three pictures make the front of the card and you have to include a picture of the dog somewhere.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.

