Montana State Sells Out of National Championship Tickets

If you were planning on trying to get tickets to watch the Bobcats play the North Dakota State Bison in the FCS National Championship, you may be out of luck.

Montana State University's ticket allotment for the game was swallowed up by Bobcat Club Members and students who received priority access before tickets were made available to the general public.

Montana State University released the following statement on Monday afternoon.

We are sorry to announce that MSU's ticket allotment for the FCS Championship game is sold out. A very limited number of tickets were made available to MSU and were sold to Bobcat fans in our priority point access. We know Bobcat Nation could fill every seat in that stadium, and we wish we could fulfill everyone's request. Thank you for the support you have shown all year. Your impact is felt every day.

MSU added that standing room only tickets will be released at NCAA.com on January 3, 2022. Unfortunately, that leaves little time for Bobcat fans to make travel arrangements.

Some resale tickets are available, but the cheapest we were able to find were around $500. That price is a bit steep for most Bobcats fans hoping to attend the game.

The sellout doesn't really come as a surprise as many fans are excited about the Bobcats heading to the National Championship game for the first time since 1984.

If you can't get a ticket, you can still watch the game. The kickoff is at 10:00 a.m. on January 8, 2022, and the game will be aired on ESPN2. You can also listen to a radio broadcast of the game on 100.7 XL Country or on the XL Country App.

