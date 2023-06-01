How Wedding Traditions Have Changed in Montana Over the Years

Weddings are so different now than they used to be. I get it, everyone can celebrate their special day the way they want. Hell, now people have a baby or get pregnant before they get married, not uncommon.

My mom and dad would have been married 72 years Friday and I often think of how the traditions have changed.

I went to a wedding last weekend and witnessed some firsts that I'd never seen before. People actually drink during the wedding ceremony before the official reception even starts.

It was my first food truck wedding although I can see why people would want to do it. It's way easier and people can get what they want.

It's not uncommon now to have one of your best friends marry you. Anyone can get the legal authority online and that's all you need and the power is vested in you.

The attire has really changed, it seems the tradition of a nice wedding dress has survived but for everyone else, it's thrown out the window.

I've been fortunate to have great weddings with both of my kids, very respectful, beautiful weddings with lots of planning and consideration for some of the traditional values.

I actually enjoy having to put forth an effort to dress up and celebrate the sanctity of marriage. I realize it's more about the couple and how they want to celebrate their special day and that's the way it should be.

I do hope though that some things do survive with all these changes and we don't cheapen this glorious event. Make them memorable and lasting.

