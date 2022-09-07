Some Age Limits in Montana Laws Are Crazy And Should Change (OPINION)

This morning we got into a discussion about ages in Montana and what laws apply to age.

I asked the question if anyone thinks that if Teddy Roosevelt were alive if he would agree with kids who are 12 in Montana must have a fishing license.

The man who founded the National Park system who was a huge hunter and fisherman would say absolutely not. That should be changed especially for Montana residents.

Sisters fishing by river Darrin Klimek loading...

The other that is totally outdated is the Montana marriage law.

They still are kids at age 16 and can get married? That's crazy, and there are parents that would allow it just to get them out of their hair. That should be at least 18. These kids are only sophomores in high school and are nowhere near mature enough to function as a man and wife nor have the means to support themselves.

prom wedding couple corsage Susan Prentice loading...

Things are different now than they were before electricity was here. People back then lived till they were 40 and you could build a sod house if you needed a place to live. Kids at 16 can't even work late at night now. No one is going to sell a house or let a 16-year-old kid rent an apartment.

They have changed other age laws like smoking, you must be 21, but you can die for your country at 18.

So, the fishing and marriage laws should be easy to change. Also when a kid who's 17 years old commits a serious felony, they should pay the adult price for the crime, they know better by then.

We got the age-out graduation rule changed in our Billings high schools recently, so the others shouldn't be so tough.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.

