My Dog Had a Bad Day Yesterday

Something made my dog sick and he ralphed five gallons of puke on our throw rug. It was awful, but how can you get mad at an animal that can't tell you he's sick. My son John puked on the same rug years ago and he could talk. Anyway, I hauled that rug outside and used my pressure washer on it. 20 years of memories good and bad had to be cleaned out of that rug one way or another. Some trivia: do you know how heavy a 12 x 16 wool throw rug can get when you use 200 gallons of water on it? It's going to take days to dry but with 100-degree days in front of us, it should get the job done. He's a good dog. See ya tomorrow at 5.