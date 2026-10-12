From loading thousands of plates every Thanksgiving to paying for metal detectors in area schools, Mark and Paul are no strangers to helping out folks in need.

Thanks to your support over the last nearly 40 years, the guys are able to help spread money and attention to causes that matter in and around Billings.

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One charity that is dear to the Flakes is Cole's Pantry.

Mark and Paul have been emcees for Cole's Pantry Western Roundup for several years now, and will return to the podium to host the banquet on Saturday, October 17th, at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center.

Doors open at 5 PM with a cash bar and dinner at 6 PM. Attendees can bid on some great live and silent auction items, including:

The Lounge Experience at Angry Bison Cigars

The Highland Experience at Ferster Ranch Minis

The Fly Fishing Experience with Montana Fly Fishing Lodge

The UM Grizzly Football Experience

The Big Sky Experience and Yurt Dinner at Rainbow Ranch, and so much more.

After the auction, kick up your boots and hit the dance floor with Exit 53, a fantastic band that will keep your toes tapping well into the evening. Tables at the event are probably sold out, but you might be able to get some single tickets HERE for $100 each.

Photo by Providence Doucet on Unsplash girl eating cereal in white ceramic bowl on table

Cole's Pantry is not a physical food bank.

Not familiar with Cole's Pantry? Cole was a 2nd grader in Bridger, MT. He took it upon himself to help get food for fellow classmates who were going hungry, especially on weekends or when school wasn't in session.

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Tragically, Cole perished in a horseback riding accident in 2009.

Cole's sister wanted to honor her brother, and in 2010, with a $500 grant, Cole's Pantry was launched. Fast forward 16 years, and Cole's Pantry is now helping curb hunger for over 4,000 Montana students each week.

The non-profit focuses on Montana's rural schools, where funding is often tight. They now reach 54 schools across the Treasure State and, in 2025, awarded over $75,000 in scholarships to help students launch their own localized Cole's Pantry.

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