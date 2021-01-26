My Old School Car Audio Situation

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I'm asking everybody who takes the time to read this, please don't be jealous. I have an old car with a cassette player. I know, right?! I'll warn you now that you'll get the full story on my old car in September when I will celebrate owning my '68 Impala for 40 years.

Back in my day, in high school, car stereos were a big deal. My car only had the factory AM radio when I bought it. I needed more decibels than what my one, in-dash speaker would provide. Money was tight, so I would get one piece of it at a time. And then, one of my buddies would come over and we would install the new tape deck and speakers in a couple of hours.

Fast forward to 1996 when I had the car painted at Trackside Auto Body and dropped a new motor in it. I knew that I wasn't going to drive the car much so I didn't want to spend a lot on a new car stereo. So, I found a cheap cassette deck that's been there ever since. I've still got hundreds of cassettes from back in my high school days. So, I'm flashing back to the days of cruising the drag for as long as you had enough gas to do so.

One of my plans for this year is to put a little money into the car and drive it more than I have been the past few years. I take my daughter for drives so she can learn about wind noise, how to play the other side of the cassette, and what poor gas mileage is truly all about.

See you when we burn the point this year.