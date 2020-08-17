“Burn the Point” Parade & Car Show is On – Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend is fast approaching (Labor Day is 9/7) and an end-of-summer tradition is gearing up for another fantastic celebration this year with Burn the Point. Part cruise and part car show, this annual Billings event is pure Americana. Hundreds of muscle cars, hot rods, classics and antique vehicles participate in what was an original route for high school kids to "cruise", back in the 50's and 60's.

The cruise route retraces the weekend revving of yesteryear in downtown Billings on Friday, September 4th with the parade kicking off at 6:30 pm as cars motor past the Babcock Theater downtown and cruise down 3rd Ave N. towards the Metra. Last year, an estimated 500 cars and light trucks participated and organizers say as many as 12,000 people lined the streets to enjoy the event.

Burn the Point festivities continue on Saturday, Sept. 5th with the car show at the Metra Park fairgrounds. Admission is only $3, or $2 if you bring Pepsi can. Various food trucks and beverages will be available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair, find a shady spot and soak up a day late summer fun at the show. Just don't bring your dog (sorry, no pets allowed).

If you'd like to enter your vehicle in Burn the Point, the fee is only $10 with proceeds helping cover the event insurance and other overhead. According to the event website, rights to Burn the Point were purchased from the DBA by the Chase Hawks Memorial Association in 2003. Organizers have worked to make the event bigger and better each year.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no street dance this year. Parade attendees are encouraged to wear masks, stand/sit with their family groups and maintain social distancing. Hand wash stations will be available at all restrooms.