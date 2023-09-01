Farmer Finishers: Geocodes, Shower Heads, Upcoming Events

This week in Farmer Finishers we had quite a week with something for everyone.

The interview with the new superintendent of schools was a hit. The interview is available on our podcast if you missed it and it was very well received by the people who found out about Dr. Erwin Garcia for the first time.

This morning a long and lengthy discussion on how to get your property tax rebate back. The Geocode is the secret then after that even Mark and I ought to be able to figure the rest of it out. But have that code going in or you'll experience the same frustration we did.

The new shower head story was a hit and after I get Mark one we'll let you in on the secret that will change your life.

What's happening in September?

It's a busy weekend with all of the activities including the Sheep drive, Burn the Point activities, Rodeos, Farmers markets, and races.

Next week, when we get back we'll be drawing for four guns in the Fireman's gun raffle which will continue the whole month of September.

The big event next week will be the opening party for the Flakes trip. Next Thursday we'll be at The Den on Grand to start qualifying people for that beautiful trip for two to Akumal in January. We have about 140 people going and only have room for the two winners so stop by and get yourself signed up.

Have a great weekend and we'll see you Tuesday at 5.