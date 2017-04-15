My Wish For A Happy Easter

Easter is tomorrow (April 16th) and I too wanted to take this time to wish you and yours a very special day.

"It Is Finished" Those are marvelous words from our Lord and Savior. Without him, nothing could be possible and happiness would be non-existent.

From Wikipedia:

Easter,[nb 1] also called Pascha (Greek, Latin)[nb 2] or Resurrection Sunday,[3][4] is a festival and holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of his burial after his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD.[5][6] It is the culmination of the Passion of Jesus, preceded by Lent (or Great Lent), a forty-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance.

While we are all munching on our chocolate and marshmallow bunnies, remember, he is risen and he loves each of us.