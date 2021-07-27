New Mexican Restaurant Opening in Downtown Bozeman

If you are going to try and open a successful restaurant in downtown Bozeman, you need to do something different and has a lot of potential.

Last Call Modern Mexican restaurant took over the old Barley & Vine location on South Willson behind Chalet Sports. They had a soft opening on July 15th and are still slowly rolling out their menu but from the looks of their items so far, this Mexican restaurant could become very popular as a new dinner spot. Here is a look at Last Call's menu.



Last Call Modern Mexican via Facebook

As you can see from their menu, they are all about fresh ingredients, and their food is inspired by Baja cuisine. I want to try every single one of those tacos and they are one of the few restaurants in Montana that I have seen that has Ceviche on the menu. We will probably see more items on their menu roll out when they are fully open but as of right now they are only open during the evening in downtown Bozeman.

Last Call Modern Mexican is in the old Barley & Vine location and I have been wondering what could potentially be going in that spot and this is the best-case scenario. My boss is a huge fan of great Mexican food and the pictures on their Instagram and Facebook are mouth-watering.

Townsquare Media Bozeman

I might need to get a group of friends together and try every one of those tacos on their menu because they look delicious.

Last Call Modern Mexican is open Wednesday through Sunday from 4:06 (love the Montana area code) to 9 PM.

For more details, check out Last Call Modern Mexican.

