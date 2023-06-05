Back in ‘Those Days’ vs Today in Montana’s Customer Service

Today's article was inspired by a meme that I saw on Facebook over the weekend. It said, "Your call is very important to us. Now please enjoy this forty-minute flute solo." Which is both funny and accurate.

I've been alive long enough to remember when every place you called had a real person who answered the phone. These days? Not so much.

And I know that it's a combination of technology doing the job pretty well and it's hard to find employees who want to sit at a desk and wait for the phone to ring all day.

You know if you've been up to be on the air with us that there is nobody to greet you when you walk in. And not only do we not have a receptionist, but we also don't even have office phones. True story.

If you call our office line (406-248-7827) you will get a bunch of choices to choose from. But you'll have to jump through some hoops to get to talk to who you're trying to get ahold of. And then that person might be in a meeting. So you get to talk to their voicemail. It's great to work in the "communication" industry.

And even when Paul and I are doing call-in contests, it's harder to get through than it used to be. Our show has evolved from years ago. And we're just on the air so much more than we were 30 years ago. And that's why I try to do a lot of contests where listeners can message to play along.

But either way, thanks for calling.