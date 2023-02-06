Ok, Sometimes This Radio Host is Guilty of Being “That Guy” in Billings

I follow a couple of groups on Facebook where drivers take time out of their busy lives to criticize other drivers who are usually not as good at driving as the person who's giving the review.

And it was several years ago that I learned that not using your turn signals sets people off. It's still one of the most common complaints that I read on there. And I'm as guilty as any other driver out there.

Road rage iStock loading...

So, I ran across another huge pet peeve today. Drivers who just travel in the left lane of the interstate when they're not passing another vehicle. And if that driver gets parallel to a vehicle in the right lane and goes the same speed, people lose their minds! Who knew? I might also be guilty of this.

But in my defense, once I set my cruise control, I hate to take the cruise off. So sometimes it just takes me longer to pass a vehicle than it would you, on the pedal, because it's what I feel like doing.

Get our free mobile app

I've had people roll up behind me and honk at me when I was daydreaming instead of passing. I'm not a bad person on purpose. I'm just a little distant sometimes when I'm tooling down the interstate. A little "windshield time" has been very therapeutic for me. Also, about half of my driving is done at 4:30 in the morning, so I'm not used to a lot of other vehicles around me.

You Might Also Like:

You Might Also Like:

One more. You know the guy who doesn't take off the second that the light turns green and the guy behind you honks? I'm him sometimes too.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...