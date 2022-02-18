I don't know who you are, or what the purpose of this needle was, however, I wanted to talk to you on a personal level a little bit. I live in the Heights near a school, so when I found this needle I was a little bit shell-shocked. That shock turned to anger quickly when I remembered how many kids walk on my sidewalk on their way to school every day. But, I want you to know that nobody was hurt and the needle was disposed of.

Let's talk about the seriousness of this for a minute.

You see, nearly 2 out of every 1000 residents in Billings will be involved in a drug-related crime at some point, according to statistics from Crimegrade.org. I'm not sure what the information regarding young folks are regarding this, however, I know that when I was in school I knew so many kids struggling with addiction as early as 15 years old.

If you're reading this, please get help.

Now, I admit that I don't know what the purpose of this needle was, however if it was for drugs, I implore you to seek help. It's so sad to see this out in the open, but it's not too late to clean things up.

There are resources out there for this, including the SAMHSA hotline and local resources such as The Recovery Village. Support is there, and starting the process is easy to do.

I wanted to end this letter with this; know that I haven't forgiven you, but know that I want you to get better and heal. We don't get anywhere in life holding grudges or being mad at each other. Let's pick up those who are low and suffering and try to pay it forward. I hope you get better.

Sincerely, a concerned neighbor.

