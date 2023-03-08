Opportunities to Work in Montana Have Never Been Better

Over the last couple of weeks, we have been talking about the Jobs Jamboree on March 15 at Metra. I'm looking at the list of employers and so many of these are great companies both local and national that you could make a career out of.

I think about the people that stand right across from the Pavilion with the signs that say out of work can you help? JUST WALK ACROSS THE STREET. Your money problem is solved; the question is do you want to fix your problem? The answer for most is no, which is sad.

We were always the country of opportunity and opportunities have never been better. If you're just getting out of school so many industries are now short of help. Education, the medical field, accountants, construction, and one in particular that I wish Montana had a program for is large animal Veterinarians. No one wants to do large animals anymore and with the cattle industry being one of the largest economic sectors of the state we could use more.

Even people who are willing to work with their backs and hands are in short supply. Plumbers, electricians, welders, truck drivers, etc. The fact is there is no excuse not to be working right now unless something is beyond your control. Younger kids now have so much more to choose from and the competition is virtually nonexistent. Take advantage of it while the pickin' is good, you can really write your own ticket to prosperity.

