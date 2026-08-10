I'm old enough to remember when consuming cannabis in Montana was not only illegal, but something considered very counter-culture. Smoking "the herb" was done discreetly, cause God forbid your neighbors smelled it and called the cops.

Mexican brick weed, chock full of stems and seeds, was what most of us in Montana were stuck with back then, unless you happened to have a hookup with an MSU botany buddy who covertly grew "the good stuff" hydroponically.

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Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images

We would purchase High Times at the drugstore newstand - with cash - because we were paranoid that the FBI or ATF or whoever would monitor our mailboxes or hack the magazine's mailing list. Nowadays, this sounds paranoid and far-fetched, but at the time, it wasn't beyond the realm of possibility.

Only the brave would consider growing cannabis at home; everyone was worried about the police getting a warrant to track our electricity use from the high-wattage grow lights necessary for growing good weed.

My how the times have changed... for the better.

It's crazy to see how much has changed since cannabis legalization has occurred in most states, including Montana. Dispensaries are prevalent, selection is huge, and cannabis is so mainstream now that I guarantee you know folks from every age, demographic, and walk of life who partake in some form.

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Billings' 2nd annual Green Fest is Saturday, August 16

If you’re looking for a slightly different way to kick off your weekend in Billings, there’s a cannabis-themed event happening at the 406 Events Lawn that promises plenty of music, giveaways, tasting experiences and a little friendly competition.

The second annual Green Fest is a private tasting party hosted by Vibe Marketing & Events, set for Saturday, August 16, from 4 to 8 PM at the 406 Events Lawn. Admission is free, although there is one very important requirement: You must be 21 or older to get through the door.

Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash green and white powder in clear glass bowl

Music, samples, tasty bites, and more.

The event will feature a variety of private tasting experiences, including different flavors, smoke products, and edible bites. There will also be the D@bWarz competition, giving participating providers and brands a chance to battle it out and see who can claim bragging rights.

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DJ KI will be providing the soundtrack throughout the afternoon and evening. Organizers are also promising giveaways, prizes, and some surprises along the way. Find out more about Green Fest here.

Best Montana Cannabis Shop Names Best Montana Cannabis Shop Names Gallery Credit: Tammie Toren