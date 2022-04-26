‘I Can’t Quit': Let’s Talk About It

It did get better with time, but I still miss her. My little sister left this Earth on April 26th, 2011. And I don't want anybody to feel sorry for her. Trust me. She may have only been here 43 years. But her life was a great party.

She was born when I was four and a half years old. And I apparently felt that I wasn't getting enough attention and packed up my comic books and ran away from home. But after that, we got along pretty well.

Mark and his sister Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

She tried pot while she was in junior high school. And that's when it all started. There was drinking. And getting kicked out of school. And getting her driver's license suspended. And running away from home. And constantly getting fired from jobs. Some time spent in jail. And having a baby at 15.

That's why I'm adamantly opposed to marijuana use on any level. You can argue that it's not the gateway drug with me. Then I'll describe to you how we couldn't find any way to console our mother on the day of Michelle's funeral.

There are no relationships like the one between siblings. And I tried to talk to her many times about quitting the pot, the booze, and the pills. And near the end of her life, she looked me in the eye and said "I can't quit".

I hope you don't have any addicts in your life. But if you do, I sure hope you talk to them about what they're going through.