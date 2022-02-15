We were gone yesterday so I could take a long weekend to see my mom.

She fell shortly after my dad died and has been in assisted living ever since.She's 93 now but has not lost her wits yet and still has an appreciation for the simple things in life.

That generation was used to sacrifice and living without. The one simple thing that my mom and dad enjoyed was ice cream. They felt they were splurging when they went out for ice cream.

One of the iconic brands from Cincy (besides Skyline Chili, White Castle etc.) is Graeter's ice cream. They started going to the original shop in 1950 when they were dating and would head to Hyde Park for the ice cream delicacy.

Graeter's ice cream history from Cincinnati, Ohio Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media loading...

Since she has been in the facility they don't get those types of treats so on Sunday we stopped at the original location in Hyde Park and got her a double scoop of their famous vanilla.

Her eyes lit up like a kid on Christmas day. The tears of appreciation came first, followed by the glowing expression of gratitude and satisfaction from the sweet taste of years gone by.

Paul's mom enjoying ice cream in assisted living Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media loading...

For my mom, I think it was more than just the ice cream though. It brought back all of the great times she had as a kid and a wife growing up in the best of times. It's hard for me to get back there but when I do, anything I can do to give her at least a little joy in her life I will. And for the people of that generation, it can be as simple as a dish of ice cream...

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.

Get our free mobile app