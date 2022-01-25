Remembering John Denver’s Song of Wyoming

I'd have to say we all miss the guy.

John Denver's sweet voice took us up to Rocky Mountain High, east to the country roads of Virginia, and out across the ocean on Jacques Cousteau's Calypso.

When it came to singing about Wyoming, Denver chose a slow haunting sound and he felt portrayed the vast low prairies and tall Tetons.

The song gives the image of camping under the stars, sleeping by the campfire, and leaving behind the noise of the city.

You can hear John Denver sing it below. Here are the words.

Lyrics

Well, I'm weary and tired, I've done my day's riding

Nighttime is rolling my way

The sky's all on fire and the light's slowly fading

Peaceful and still ends the day

Out on the trail night birds are calling

Singing their wild melody

Down in the canyon cottonwood whispers

A Song of Wyoming for me

Well, I've wandered around the town and the city

Tried to figure the how and the why

Well, I've stopped all my scheming

I'm just drifting and dreaming

Watching the river roll by

Here comes that big old prairie moon rising

Shining down bright as can be

Up on the hill there's a coyote singing

A Song of Wyoming for me

Now it's whiskey and tobacco and bitter black coffee

A lonesome old dogie am I

But waking up on the range

Lord I feel like an angel

Free like I almost could fly

Drift like a cloud out over the badlands

Sing like a bird in the tree

The wind in the sage sounds like heaven singing

A Song of Wyoming for me

A Song of Wyoming for me

