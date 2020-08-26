John Denver And Me

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I never got to meet John Denver. I also never got to go to one of his concerts. But I've always liked his music.

I attended the ceremony in Denver when he was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall Of Fame. It was a very memorable night. His first wife Annie attended and spoke. As did his second wife, Cassandra.

Olivia Newton John was the master of ceremonies and sang a couple songs and she sounded amazing. Also singing that night were John Oates (of Hall & Oates), The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Michael Martin Murphy, John Summers (who wrote "Thank God I'm A Country Boy"), and Lee Ann Womack. Murphy did "Sunshine On My Shoulders." and she did a fabulous job on it. It's well worth a look on YouTube.

And Murphy did a song that he wrote called "Boy From The Country" which is about a young man who loves nature. It wasn't a single released to radio stations, but if you like John Denver's music, you'd like this one too.

The photo is the statue of John and an eagle. It's located right outside the Colorado Music Hall Of Fame which is conveniently located close to Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which is something else you should check out if you've never seen it for yourself.

The CMHOF also has exhibits about Dan Fogelberg and Firefall, who had radio hits with "Cinderella" and "You Are the Woman."

I know this isn't a place that you HAVE to see, but if you're a music fan at all, it is pretty neat.