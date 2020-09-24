Rosendale & Williams Face Off in Montana House Race Debate

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If you missed Wednesday's debate between Republican US House candidate Matt Rosendale and Democrat Kathleen Williams, don't worry, you can watch the full debate right here at the bottom of this post.

Plus, there's a couple of other big Montana PBS debates still left to air in the coming days. Republican Congressman Greg Gianforte and Democrat Lt. Governor Mike Cooney will square off in the governor's debate on October 6.

And one of the most important races in the country in 2020 is the US Senate race here in Montana. That race pits Republican Senator Steve Daines against Democrat Gov. Steve Bullock. The debate in the race for US Senate takes place Monday, September 28 and will also be broadcast by C-SPAN, according to a news release from Montana PBS.

Here's the full schedule:

Wednesday, Sept. 23 , U.S. House debate:

Republican Matt Rosendale, Montana state auditor, and Democrat Kathleen Williams, a former Montana legislator, will debate live.

, Republican Matt Rosendale, Montana state auditor, and Democrat Kathleen Williams, a former Montana legislator, will debate live. Monday, Sept. 28, U.S. Senate debate:

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, will debate live.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, will debate live. Tuesday, Oct. 6, Montana Governor debate:

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, a Democrat, will debate live.

Here's the full US House race debate from Wednesday night via the Montana PBS Facebook page. Portions can also be found via YouTube.

Here's some of the reactions that were already coming in via Twitter on Wednesday night:

At least one Montana Democrat Party activist, Josh Manning, thinks it was not a good night for Kathleen Williams: