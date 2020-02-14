Roses Are Red: Friday Fragments Valentine’s Edition

Every Friday I try to recap some of the highlights of things that happened on our show along with anything from my personal life that folks might find interesting.

In my photo I want you to notice two things. First, is the dollar coin that I always carry with me. I tell people that when I use one to buy something, I feel like John Wick (which is funny if you've seen the movies). But most of the time, people waiting on me don't always believe that it's real money.

Secondly, check out my new bifocals! It was just time. I'm still adjusting to wearing them.

We had people finish "Roses are red, violets are blue" this week. We only got a couple of good ones. And we got SEVERAL that we couldn't even air. Quite funny though.