Montana Radio Listeners List Favorite Love Songs For V-Day

For One Line Monday this morning, we asked listeners what their favorite love song was. The list of responses was quite diverse.

First, the funny ones. "Queen Of My Double Wide Trailer", and "Thank God And Greyhound She's Gone". I'll bet your wives think that you're the funniest man on the planet.

After that, we got "I'll Still Be Loving You" by Restless Heart. Kenny Rogers had several. "Lady", "Morning Desire", "She Believes In Me", and "Islands In The Stream".

King George Strait got a couple of mentions. "I Cross My Heart" and "One Night At A Time".

"Never My Love" by the Association. Also another golden Oldie, "Unchained Melody".

Of course "I Will Always Love You" got votes. I also liked Whitney Houston's version of it.

Back in the 1980's when I DJ'd a lot of dances, more often than not Anne Murray's "Could I Have This Dance" was every couple's "song".

From the rock side we got "Empty Arms" and "Faithfully" by Journey.

Then there was "Keep On Lovin' You" by REO Speedwagon.

A couple from the world of the Beatles. Paul McCartney's "My Love", which he dedicated to his wife Linda at every concert and still does even though she has passed away.

George Harrison with the Beatles did "Something". He was just going to call it "Something In The Way She Moves" but, James Taylor released his song according to CheatSheet, called "Something In The Way She Moves". So they had to modify the title.

So I leave you with two questions. First, what's your favorite love song? And second, why did you pick that one?