Sawyer Brown Will Perform In Billings This Fall

We love getting to hear the stories of where people have seen us play—and the number of times they’ve seen us play. For some, we’re their weekend getaway—they’ve seen us all over the country. But we never lose sight of the fact that on any given night, it’s going to be the first time someone’s seen us—and that’s exciting. We want that show, that night, to live up to everything they hoped for when they came to the show. Couldn’t ask for better motivation. -Joe Smyth, Drummer for Sawyer Brown