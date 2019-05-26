Sawyer Brown Will Perform In Billings This Fall
With 16 Billboard Top Tens and 3 number one records, Sawyer Brown will bring a night of country favorites to The Pub Station on Friday, October 4.
We love getting to hear the stories of where people have seen us play—and the number of times they’ve seen us play. For some, we’re their weekend getaway—they’ve seen us all over the country. But we never lose sight of the fact that on any given night, it’s going to be the first time someone’s seen us—and that’s exciting. We want that show, that night, to live up to everything they hoped for when they came to the show. Couldn’t ask for better motivation. -Joe Smyth, Drummer for Sawyer Brown
Tickets for Sawyer Brown are $35 and on-sale now at the Pub Station box office (2502 1st Avenue North), by phone 406-894-2020 or CLICK HERE.