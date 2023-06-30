YOU DESERVE THE LONG HOLIDAY & A GREAT TIME TO CELEBRATE OUR GREAT COUNTRY'S 247TH BIRTHDAY (Hope I Did That Math Correct)?

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images loading...

Sometimes we just get too busy with work and kids stuff, we forget to put down our smart phones and just enjoy, relax and take the time to spend with our family and friends over long weekends, especially INDEPENDENCE DAY.

US-INDEPENDENCE DAY-FIREWORKS Getty Images loading...

Whether we are planning to go camping, see fireworks or just invite friends and family over for a 4th of July BBQ or head to a river or lake for a picnic, it's always important to remember the reason why we need to celebrate our Great Country.

Credit: Michael Foth TSM Credit: Michael Foth TSM loading...

Lee Greenwood's "God Bless The USA" is likely one of my favorite songs during the 4th of July Holiday, not to mention: "God Bless America" and the most important our National Anthem "The Star Spangled Banner". Don't just listen to the song but pay attention to the actual FULL LYRICS, I've provided them below for your enjoyment, I must say - listening to the song, no matter who sings it, as long as the song is sung with heart and conviction, it always gives me goosebumps, even with the crazy divide in this country, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, is still the best country in the world without question!

So be safe, enjoy the weekend, but please don't just think of it as another FREE DAY OFF, but take the time to remember those who died protecting our freedom and embrace the lyrics of our wonderful "Star Spangled Banner".

GOD BLESS YOU, YOUR FAMILY and GOD BLESS AMERICA, Have a great weekend ahead..... FLY OLD GLORY, if you've got one.

"STAR SPANGLED BANNER" LYRICS

O say can you see by the dawn's early light

What so proudly we hailed at the twilight's last gleaming

Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight

O'er the ramparts we watched, were so gallantly streaming?

And the rocket's red glare, the bombs bursting in air

Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there

O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave

O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave