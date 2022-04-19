It's three days of country music's biggest stars, featuring more than 20 bands on two stages, surrounded by "Montana's awe-inspiring landscape."

Headwaters Country Jam 2022 is set for August 18, 19, and 20 under the bridge in Three Forks, Montana, and this year's festival has an amazing lineup of entertainment including:

Hardy - Thursday, August 18

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band - Thursday, August 18

Chris Janson - Friday, August 19

Craig Morgan - Friday, August 19

Lee Brice - Saturday, August 20

Granger Smith - Saturday, August 20

Tickets and camping passes are on sale now for Headwaters Country Jam and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

We have a chance for you to WIN 3-Day Passes to Headwaters Country Jam 2022 in Three Forks, MT. And here are the 3 WAYS TO WIN:

LISTEN to Cat Country 102.9 with the Breakfast Flakes on Game Day Thursday. Mark and Paul will give you the chance to play and win Headwaters Country Jam 3-Day passes. DOWNLOAD the Cat Country 102.9 mobile app to your phone for secret ticket giveaways. We'll send out an alert on our app letting you know when to call and win your tickets. ENTER TO WIN tickets for Headwaters Country Jam 2022, and we'll select several winners that will receive a pair of 3-Day passes to the festival.

