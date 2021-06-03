Shooting on Eldorado Drive in Billings, Suspect Unknown
An early morning shooting in Billings sent one individual to the hospital with “life threatening injuries,” according to the Billings Police Department.
In a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, Sgt. Peterson reports the shooting happened at 1:48am Thursday morning (6/3) in the 1400 block of Eldorado Avenue, which is two blocks south of Central Avenue off S. 14th Street West.
The victim is a 32 year old man who had “several gunshot wounds,” according to the report, and Billings Police say the suspect in the shooting is “unknown” at the time this story was published.
BPD detectives were on the scene early this morning (Thursday), and the investigation is on-going.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist
How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns
Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.