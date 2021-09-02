Smile and Wave Boys, Ystone Sheriff’s Deputies Nab Thief

Smile and wave, boys. Smile and wave. The great photo above was taken from the helicopter as Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies helped nab a crime suspect for neighboring Carbon County.

The guy stole a 4 wheeler! Need I say more?

According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, "Air 1" was called out to assist Carbon County. A suspect fled from law enforcement during a traffic stop and later stole a 4 wheeler from someone's home.

Sheriff Linder: With Robert Blain at the controls, we located the suspect on a hill west of Edgar, and the chase was on. We stayed with the suspect while guiding the Deputies and Troopers on the ground over the radio. The suspect lost control, put the atv in a ditch and ran for the trees. We stayed with him while Troopers pursued on foot. After a short foot chase the suspect was taken into custody. Good teamwork by all involved!

Great job by the pilot and the deputies alike.

This is yet another example of the Blain family's Billings Flying Service working with Yellowstone County Sheriff's Deputies to nab crime suspects. Back in July, KULR-8 TV reported how the county was able to track down two homicide suspects thanks to Air 1.

The chopper caught up with the suspects just west of Laurel and started calling out information to the pursuing authorities. Sheriff Linder says the eyes in the sky were right on top of the suspects as they turned off at Park City and headed back toward Laurel.

Shortly after the helicopter first arrived back in 2020, Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund told us how thieves steaking construction equipment and trailers were also brought to a stop thanks to the helicopter (and a very badass rancher armed with a shotgun).