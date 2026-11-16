My neighborhood Montana State Liquor Store does something fun that I've become somewhat addicted to. They sell grab bags. And for some reason, I find them to be so much fun.

I don't know if all liquor stores in Montana do this. If they don't, they should.

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Interesting packaging on this NEFT mini bottle of vodka. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Interesting packaging on this NEFT mini bottle of vodka. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

I love that they call them "Mysterious Bags" instead of mystery bags.

The brown paper sacks, stapled securely across the top (no peeking!), are stacked on a rack near an endcap, and since I first discovered these Mysterious Bags, I buy one almost every time I stop.

Mysterious, indeed. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Mysterious, indeed. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Blind bags for adults

My kids get super excited when they get "blind bag" toys, and now I can relate to their excitement of opening a package and not having any idea what's inside.

The Mysterious Bags sell for $10 each. I've purchased several of these in the last few months, and I feel like I've always received at least $10 worth of stuff in each bag.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

My wife and I like opening the Mysterious Bags together.

Obviously, the fun of opening these blind bags is that you never know what you'll get. Sometimes they include fun swag, like a liquor-branded can coozie or T-shirt. Of course, every bag includes a random assortment of alcohol.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Every bag I've purchased has included a few mini-bottles of alcohol.

The last couple of bags had different varieties of canned drinks, too. The bag I bought on Friday had two cans of Dry Fly vodka drinks and a can of Lucky One Peach Lemonade.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

It's a fun way to try something you might not normally purchase.

A recent Mysterious Bag included a mini bottle of Whicked Pickle whiskey. Would I buy a full bottle of this? Probably not. But it was interesting to try.

This bag also had a mini mason jar of peanut butter moonshine. I'm looking forward to sampling it. My wife was enthralled by the micro-sized jar. "It's so cute! Make sure you save the jar for me!" she exclaimed.

The cutest little mason jar you've ever seen. Credit Michael Foth, TSM The cutest little mason jar you've ever seen. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Another bag that I bought a while back included a couple of 5 oz. pouches of alcohol (rum and vodka). Definitely not top-shelf liquor, but I can see where these pouches might serve a purpose for backpackers and travelers, or for sneaking into a sporting event or concert.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

An affordable, fun, White Elephant gift?

If you have drinkers at your company holiday party, consider grabbing a Mysterious Bag for the gift exchange. The $10 tag likely falls well below the imposed price limit for workplace gifting, and it sure beats getting another cheap tumbler that you'll never use.

The Best 'Montana' Secret Santa Gifts Under $25 Don't be a lame Secret Santa this year... here are 10 suggestions every Montanan will appreciate at the white elephant gift exchange. Gallery Credit: Michael Foth