Billings does not have the vacation-glam reputation of Whitefish, Bozeman, or Big Sky. We're not exactly known as a destination hotspot, and that's ok. However, people are coming to the Magic City in droves, and they're bringing some serious money with them.

A new visitor study commissioned by Visit Billings and conducted by Future Partners estimates tourism generated a whopping $1.3 billion in total economic impact for the Billings area during the 2025-2026 study period.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

That's a billion. With a B.

The study looked at visitors who traveled to Billings between August 2025 and July 2026. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

2.8 million visitors came to the Billings area.

Those visitors accounted for 6.7 million visitor days.

$703 million in direct visitor spending.

Tourism supported 10,043 jobs.

Visitor industry payroll totaled $352.9 million.

Tourism generated $25.5 million in taxes for Billings governments.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Billings Visitors Are Apparently Pretty Happy

Here's another interesting takeaway: 94.4% of visitors surveyed said they were satisfied or very satisfied with their Billings experience. Even better, 75% gave the city an 8 or higher when asked how likely they were to recommend visiting.

And word of mouth still matters. Recommendations from friends and family were the second-most-used travel planning resource, just behind mapping websites.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Vacation and leisure accounted for 30.3% of trips, while visiting friends and family came in second at 20.5%. Almost 60% of all visits to Billings were day trips. You can dig into the full Visit Billings report HERE.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

So, where is all that money going?

Restaurants topped the spending list, collecting an estimated $188.5 million (26.8%). Retail shopping followed at $184.9 million, with lodging at $166.2 million.

People aren't just passing through town to fill up their gas tanks. They're eating, shopping, staying overnight, and checking out local attractions.

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