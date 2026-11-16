Like millions of others, Christmas Vacation is one of my favorite holiday movies. We watch it religiously every single year. And if you'd like to reenact the opening scene (minus the psycho rednecks and impending car crash), it's an easy — and fun — thing to do for residents in south-central Montana.

Read More: Montana Liquor Store's Mysterious Bags Are A Fun Surprise

Photo by HYEWON HWANG on Unsplash A solitary snow-covered pine tree in a vast white field

The most popular place to cut a tree in Montana.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest is the most popular federal land for cutting your own Christmas tree in Montana. Encompassing over 3 million acres, from roughly Big Sky to Ashland to Sheridan, WY, over 11,500 Christmas Tree Permits were issued for the CGNF in 2024, notes Montana Free Press.

The Ranger Station on the south end of Red Lodge makes getting permits, maps, and advice quite easy for folks in Billings and the surrounding area to go cut their own Christmas tree. Permits cost just $5 and can be purchased online here at Recreate.gov.

Getty Images Getty Images

Important details about cutting your own tree.

The Beartooth Ranger District, which includes the Red Lodge area, allows trees up to 15 feet tall.

You must cut the entire tree, not simply lop off the top, and leave a stump no taller than six inches. Five-needle pines, including limber pine and whitebark pine, are off-limits. If you're not sure what kind of tree you're looking at, check with the local Ranger District before firing up the saw.

Be aware where you're cutting.

You can cut on National Forest land, but not in campgrounds, picnic areas, trailheads, wilderness or riparian areas, or designated reforestation areas. Make sure you're actually on Forest Service land before cutting.

Get our free mobile app

Individuals may purchase up to three Christmas Tree Permits per year. Forest Service officials told Montana Free Press that recreational Christmas tree cutting is closely managed and can benefit forest health when done in designated areas.

5 Important Tips For Cutting Down Your Own Christmas Tree in Montana Before you channel your inner lumberjack, here are some pro tips for cutting down your own Christmas tree. Gallery Credit: jessejames