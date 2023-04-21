It was definitely food poisoning.

That article this week garnered the most response as we wrap up with Farmer Finishers. It seemed like everyone has witnessed something in a restaurant or during their working days at an eatery that would make you cringe. I know it did me...Yuck.

Another big one was the number of photos and videos on your phone.

Maybe Mark is right, I'm not normal with only about 125 after owning my phone since 2017. So why is my iCloud storage almost maxed out, don't get it.

Did you folks receive your ballots in the mail this week?

You should have and you have a chance to make some changes for our Billings school board. If you are not happy with the direction your school is heading then make changes. Let them know with your vote. Put new people in that will get the job done and if they let you down keep putting in new people. Maybe someone will get the message. They have to be in by May 2.

Taxes were due this week and the average refund is going to be $300 less than last year.

Fortunately, since we had a surplus in Montana we will be getting a refund in July. If you own a home and have two people working it could be $3,250 which could help.

Then we get an update today that the state pension plan has a $4.8 BILLION unfunded liability coming.

Great who is going to pay for that...You are. We just constantly go in circles. That's why by the end of the week I'm ready to head to the ranch for some peace and quiet to recharge. You folks should too...It's therapy.

See ya Monday at 5 a.m.