This week in Farmer Finishers we have a plethora of things to keep in mind.

We raised money today for St. Vincent kids pediatric intensive care unit. A worthwhile cause that will save the lives of so many of our kids here so if you can over the weekend please help them. You can go to SVHkids.org and make a donation.

We also went over some great questions that should be asked of our four Superintendent candidates for Billings school district two. Hopefully, some of those will be brought up in the interviews. It would shed a light on their ideology and the direction they may want to lead YOUR schools.

It was also another big week for the launch of the 2024 Flakes trip. This will be our 28th year of escaping the brutally cold winter for a wonderful tropical week in The Caribbean. Call Carol at 406-294-9203 if you want the information. She's great and will help you get on board. We would love to have you join us.

Akumal Secrets Mexico Flakes Trip Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

This is going to be a rough weekend for the folks who are in the livestock business. Heavy snow is on the way for our area, anywhere from 5-13 inches, possibly more. What's better now than in the old days is at least we have a couple of days' warning so we can all get ready. It looks like it's going to be a rough one so good luck.

We may all have green grass soon and everything will be fine, so hang tough. Better times are coming.

Stay safe and thank you for all your support; we'll see you Monday at 5 a.m.

